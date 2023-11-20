The variety of models selected, both by segment and by price and technology, is causing numerous movements in the provisional list of candidates for the ABC award for Best Car of the Year 2024. Hour after hour, and especially in the leading positions, five Models alternate as readers’ votes progress.

There are also important differences in criteria when voting between website readers and subscribers, so at the moment there cannot be a clear winner.

This time there are twelve contenders: the Abarth 500e, the Audi Q8 e-tron, the BMW Xtrail, the Peugeot 408, the Renault Espace, the Ssangyong Torres and the Toyota Corolla.

The award, which reaches its 52nd edition, is sponsored by . Since 1973, it has rewarded the car that each year is considered the reference vehicle for its characteristics, acceptance by specialized professionals in the automotive sector and by the user public, and innovation. To see the twelve candidates of this edition and vote for your favorite you can access the site mejorcoche.abc.es [PINCHANDO AQUÍ]where you can access the prize bases, you will have all the characteristics of each of the cars and you will have the opportunity to choose your favorite.

These twelve candidates aspire in this edition to add to the history of the automotive industry in Spain.

1 Abarth 500e

The small Abarth -measuring only 3.67 meters long- it is a passionate and performance car. The 100% electric model has a power of 155 HP, and has an approved consumption of 17.1 kWh/100 km.

Abarth 500e







It has capacity for four occupants and has a 185-liter trunk. It is on sale from 35,696 euros.

2 Audi Q8 e-tron

This 100% electric SUV Audi It is a family model, 4.91 meters long. It has capacity for five occupants, and a large trunk of 631 liters.

Audi Q8 e-tron



FP







With a power of 340 to 408 HP, it approves an average consumption of 20.3 kWh/100 km. Its selling price starts at just over 84,600 euros.

3 bmw x1

It is a 4.50 meter long SUV that can be chosen with combustion and electric engines. He bmw It has capacity for five occupants and a trunk size of 490 liters.

bmw x1



FP







The approved consumption is 4.9 l/100 km for the gasoline version and 15.4 kWh/100 km for the electric version. On sale from €44,000.

4 Citroen C4X

It is a four-door passenger car derived from the Citroen C4, and is available in combustion and electric versions.

Citroen C4X



FP







With capacity for five seats and a 510-liter trunk, consumption for the diesel ranges from 4.9 l/100 km, and 14.8 kWh/100 km in the case of the electric one. Its price starts at €22,655.

5 Hyundai Kona

The second generation of hyundai Kona has grown. With a length of 4.35 meters, the five-passenger car has a trunk that starts at 466 liters. There are versions from 120 to 218 HP, with front or all-wheel drive.

Hyundai Kona



FP







By consumption, the gasoline ones start at 4.7 l/100 km, and the electric ones at 5.5 kWh/100 km. It is on sale from €28,490.

6 jeep avenger

In Spain this small SUV Jeep It is available in gasoline, Mild-Hybrid and 100% electric versions. It measures 4.08 meters, but in this reduced size it leaves us with 355 liters of capacity in its trunk.

jeep avenger



FP







It consumes 5.5 liters on average (gasoline) and 15.4 kWh/100 km (electric), and is on sale from €21,286.

7 Lexus RX

In its fifth generation, this SUV lexus 4.89 meters long, it is available with a hybrid or plug-in hybrid engine, from 250 to 371 HP of power and with an average consumption of 1.1 l/100 km.

Lexus RX



FP







With capacity for five occupants, it has a 461-liter trunk. The price starts at 81,300 euros.

8 Nissan X-Trail

The new family SUV nissan It is available with a micro hybrid engine, or electric with the e-POWER system, with powers from 163 to 213 HP, both with the DGT ECO badge. The approved consumption starts at 5.8 l/100 km.

Nissan X-Trail



FP







With capacity for five or seven occupants, with a 485-liter trunk. It is for sale from €40,450.

9 Peugeot 408

This 5-door, 4.69 meter long passenger car has the appearance of a crossover. He Peugeot It has capacity for five occupants and a large 536-liter trunk.

Peugeot 408



FP







With gasoline or plug-in hybrid engine and powers from 131 to 224 HP, with approved consumption from 1.1 l/100 km. Its rate starts at €33,850.

10 Renault Espace

He renault Espace is no longer a minivan, but an SUV, but it continues to maintain the qualities that characterized previous generations. At 4.72 meters long, it has 5 or 7 seats, and a trunk size of 477 liters.

Renault Espace



FP







With a 200 HP hybrid engine, it consumes an average of 4.6 l/100 km. It is on sale from €42,266.

eleven SsangYong Torres

It is a 4.70 meter long SUV available with a gasoline or LPG engine, with front or all-wheel drive, with 167 HP of power. He SsangYong It declares a consumption of 7.9 l/100 km.

SsangYong Torres



FP







With capacity for five occupants, the trunk starts at 463 liters. The price of this model starts at 32,000 euros.

12 Toyota Corolla

In this update the toyota Corolla has improved the hybrid system, aesthetics and driving assistants.

Toyota Corolla



FP







With powers from 140 to 196 HP and consumption from 4.4 l/100 km, its five occupants have a trunk that starts, for the five-door version, at 313 liters. On sale from €25,900.