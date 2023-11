“True love does not humiliate, does not disappoint, does not trample, does not betray and does not hurt the heart. True love does not scream, does not hit, does not kill”. Fiorello chose to open today’s November 20th episode of VivaRai2! with a thought dedicated to Giulia Cecchettin, the 22 year old killed by her ex-boyfriend. And to do so he decided to use the quote shared on his Facebook profile by Giulia’s father, Gino Cecchettin.