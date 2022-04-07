Intel was another company that joined the group that suspended its activities in Russia due to the recent war in Ukraine. In a statement, the technology company said it joins the “global community in condemning and calling for a speedy return to peace.” Effective immediately, the company has announced that it will stop all commercial operations in Russia.

“This follows our previous decision to suspend all shipments to Russian customers in Belarus,” Intel points out. “We are working to support all our employees in this difficult situation, including our 1,200 workers in Russia,” the company said. “We also implement business continuity measures to minimize disruption to our global operations,” concludes Intel.

