Thursday, April 7, 2022, 02:28



Never before had this extraordinary meeting been seen, starring two steps of the Brotherhood of Amparo: the Jesús del Gran Poder and the Verónica, the day on which the also known as Cristo de los Toreros is transferred to its canonical headquarters, the church of San Nicolás de Bari, to go out in procession in the afternoon-night of Friday of Sorrows. For the first time in its history, the main image of the Encuentro Camino del Calvario passage, comes out to welcome the Christ who leaves the convent of the Capuchin Mothers of the Malecón, to, from the beginning of this Walk, accompany him on his return to the parish. With this meeting, the Brotherhood wants to celebrate the silver anniversary of the passage of Veronica, who wiped the face of Christ with a cloth in which her image was captured, when she took pity on him during his ascent to the mountain carrying the Cross . Emotion in abundance when joining both devotions on the Malecón.

by landslide



Four processions change their itinerary



The rains and strong winds seem to be the cause of the collapse of the roof of a protected building next to the Murcia Cathedral, in the Hernández Amores square, and which, in turn, has caused the change in the routes of four processions. This was decided yesterday by the Local Security Board of the Murcia City Council, meeting to design the security and traffic device for these festivities in the municipality. According to municipal sources, the passion parades affected are those of Palm Sunday (Brotherhood of Hope), Holy Wednesday (Brotherhood of Blood), Holy Thursday (Brotherhood of Refuge) and Holy Saturday (Christ Lying). As for the special device, it will begin tomorrow, April 8, Friday of Sorrows, and will continue until the 24th.

Diocese



Appeal to donate blood on Holy Tuesday



On April 12, Holy Tuesday, the Episcopal Palace of Murcia will host a mobile unit of the Regional Blood Donation Center. That day, the Diocese of Cartagena celebrates the Chrism Mass in the Cathedral, one of the great celebrations of the year in which a large number of priests participate, since in it the Holy Chrism is consecrated and the oils with which it will be anointed are blessed. to the sick and catechumens, and in which the diocesan presbytery renews its priestly promises.

For this reason, the Bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca Planes, encourages the priests who are going to participate in the Chrism Mass to donate blood, an invitation that he extends to religious and laity, to all those who want to come to the courtyard that day Episcopal Palace, from 9.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Physiotherapy



They organize a service of attention to the Nazarene



Murcia will have a Nazarene attention service in order to prevent injuries among the participants of Holy Week in Murcia. As a result of the collaboration between the Department of Health of the Murcia City Council and the Official College of Physiotherapists of the Region, the brothers will have a Nazarene bonus with a 30% discount in attached clinics, whose list is available on the web https:// cfisiomurcia.com/punto-de-atencion-al-nazareno/ and that can be used until next April 18.