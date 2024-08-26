Insults to a disabled spectator, Antonello Venditti’s apologies
Antonello Venditti apologizes for the insults directed at a disabled spectator during his concert at Castello Svevo in Barletta, Puglia.
In a video posted on his profile Facebook, in fact, Venditti declared: “If I made a mistake, excuse me but it was the result of the darkness and stress of a very very complicated concert and different from all the others. I would burst into tears because it’s right this way, I’m so sorry”.
“After the concert I immediately made amends, the parents got my passes. I’m not a monster, I made a mistake because in the dark I didn’t notice this girl. I thought it was a political protest that I’m used to so I responded very violently.”
The singer then concluded: “I’m shocked, because in addition to the political attacks that come at me from all sides, there are also attacks that I don’t deserve. Everyone knows how much I love special kids.”
The singer had come under fire for insulting a disabled spectator during one of his concerts. During an interlude, in fact, the performer complained about the noises coming from the audience, in particular from a woman in a wheelchair who, due to her disability, was showing involuntary reflexes.
Annoyed, Venditti, who probably couldn’t see who was sitting in the audience because of the bright lights, started to imitate the lady’s verses and then insulted her: “You fucking b**ch, come here if you have the courage.”
Venditti was then joined by an insider who probably wanted to warn him about the woman’s health conditions. But the singer-songwriter ended up making things worse by saying amid boos from the audience: “I understand that he is a special boy but he must learn manners. There are no special boys, manners are a thing”.
@sonodavide83 the “mister” #sold mocks and ridicules a special boy. Shame #antonellovenditti #concert #barletta #puglia @Tgcom24 @Fanpage.it @Corriere della Sera @Repubblica Bari @Il Messaggero @videonewsofficial @Trash Italiano #neiperte #for you ♬ original sound – Davide
#Insults #disabled #spectator #Antonello #Vendittis #apologies #mistake #monster
Leave a Reply