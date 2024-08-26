Insults to a disabled spectator, Antonello Venditti’s apologies

Antonello Venditti apologizes for the insults directed at a disabled spectator during his concert at Castello Svevo in Barletta, Puglia.

In a video posted on his profile Facebook, in fact, Venditti declared: “If I made a mistake, excuse me but it was the result of the darkness and stress of a very very complicated concert and different from all the others. I would burst into tears because it’s right this way, I’m so sorry”.

“After the concert I immediately made amends, the parents got my passes. I’m not a monster, I made a mistake because in the dark I didn’t notice this girl. I thought it was a political protest that I’m used to so I responded very violently.”