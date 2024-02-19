🇺🇸 Inter Miami's preseason: ➖️ 0-0 vs El Salvador

❌️ 0-1 vs FC Dallas

❌️ 3-4 vs Al Hilal

❌️ 0-6 vs Al-Nassr

✅️ 4-1 to Hong Kong XI

❌️ 0-0 (3-4) vs Vissel Kobe

➖️ 1-1 vs Newell's Old Boys Next Wednesday he will make his MLS debut against Real Salt Lake. It… pic.twitter.com/JGNYlvTJlb — Football Code (@CFutbolero_) February 16, 2024

“Pressure is the best thing we can have to win. We are going to have a magnificent season”indicated the Cuban businessman in dialogue with Telam.

The 60-year-old owner highlighted that 'After the international tour, the preparation of the players is the most important thing for us, that they get physically in the best shape'.

It must be remembered that despite seeing action against Newell's Old Boys, The flea He is in cotton wool due to inflammation in the adductor of his right leg.

“Who wouldn't like to be with one of those stars. I think it would give me a lot of goals. James Rodríguez is an excellent player, a great friend. That is my answer with complete sincerity.”he indicated.

However, it is mentioned that other sets such as Besiktas of Türkiye and banfield of Argentina are after the services of the midfielder.

Goalie:Drake Callender

Defenses: Tomás Avilés, Nicolás Freire, DeAndre Yedlin, Jordi Alba

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel, David Ruiz

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Robert Taylor

Substitutes: Yannick Bright, Diego Gómez, Jean Mota, Tyler Hall, Noah Allen, Lawson Sunderland, Israel Boatwright, Ryan Sailor, Carlos Dos Santos, Cole Jensen, Shanyder Borgelin, Leo Campana, Serhiy Krystov