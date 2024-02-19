The 2024 season of the Major League Soccer is very close to starting, since next Wednesday, February 21, the curtains will open with the Inter Miami against him Royal Salt Lake in it DRV PNK Stadiumto continue the rest of the day on Saturday the 24th and Sunday the 25th.
The owner of the Inter Miami, Jorge Mashighlighted that 'it will be a magnificent season' for the Argentine team Lionel Messi.
“Pressure is the best thing we can have to win. We are going to have a magnificent season”indicated the Cuban businessman in dialogue with Telam.
The 60-year-old owner highlighted that 'After the international tour, the preparation of the players is the most important thing for us, that they get physically in the best shape'.
It must be remembered that despite seeing action against Newell's Old Boys, The flea He is in cotton wool due to inflammation in the adductor of his right leg.
The Colombian James Rodriguezwho seeks to culminate his bond with the Sao Paulo of Brazil, is on the radar of the Royal Salt Lakeas his compatriot stated Cristian 'Chicho' Arango.
“Who wouldn't like to be with one of those stars. I think it would give me a lot of goals. James Rodríguez is an excellent player, a great friend. That is my answer with complete sincerity.”he indicated.
However, it is mentioned that other sets such as Besiktas of Türkiye and banfield of Argentina are after the services of the midfielder.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – The season could have left a bitter taste in the goalkeeper as he received several goals, but he will want to change that negative streak at the start of the season.
Defense: Tomás Avilés – If the rumors are true about the Ukrainian's departure Serhiy Kryvtsovthe Argentine will have to be one of the pillars of the team despite his young age.
Defense: Nicolás Freire – The Argentine also became the last reinforcement so far, so he will seek to contribute his experience after his adventure in Europe with Olympiakos from Greece.
Right Back: DeAndre Yedlin – The North American World Cup player also sounds like a possible exit, however, the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino It needs more elements with experience to guide the rest of the young people.
Left back: Jordi Alba – The Spaniard will have the magnifying glass on him as he is one of the experienced ones and will demonstrate that it was not just because he was a friend of Messi that he arrived at the club.
Pivot: Sergio Busquets – The Spaniard will also be in charge of pulling the strings of the midfield, trying to give the team an outlet to be able to connect with the attackers.
Pivot: David Ruiz – The Honduran has been playing with the first team since April 2023, already adding 20 games with two goals and two assists. He will seek to give him adequate support in the midfield for recovery.
Midfielder: Julian Gressel – The naturalized German-American also earned the support of the strategist by having several appearances as a starter. His virtue is that he can play both in the center and on the wing.
Right winger: Lionel Messi – The expectation is that the Argentine star will start as a starter to demonstrate his magic from the first minute, however, if one thing could be seen in the preseason, it is that the injuries are already afflicting him a lot and it will be difficult for him to be at his best.
Left Wing: Robert Taylor – The Finn will look to do damage on the left side, and he already knows the MLS well after playing more than 50 duels with Las Garzas. His numbers are good with 20 goals and 18 assists since his arrival.
Forward: Luis Suárez – The Uruguayan had a hard time finding the goal during the preseason, so it is expected that he will be able to vent against the Royals.
This is what Inter Miami's possible lineup would look like:
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Tomás Avilés, Nicolás Freire, DeAndre Yedlin, Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Julian Gressel, David Ruiz
Forwards: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Robert Taylor
Substitutes: Yannick Bright, Diego Gómez, Jean Mota, Tyler Hall, Noah Allen, Lawson Sunderland, Israel Boatwright, Ryan Sailor, Carlos Dos Santos, Cole Jensen, Shanyder Borgelin, Leo Campana, Serhiy Krystov
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#starting #lineup #Inter #Miami #Real #Salt #Lake #MLS
Leave a Reply