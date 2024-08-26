The FIA ​​World Endurance Championship restarts after the summer break and at Cadillac there is great anticipation for the Lone Star Le Mans, the sixth round of the 2024 season.

Austin is the home race for the General Motors brand and the Texas track is well known by all its men, both for the many adventures spent there in the past and for the recent tests that took place at the end of July.

In addition to the mass of American fans ready to arrive in Texas, at the Circuit Of The Americas on September 1st they will celebrate the ‘Pink Cadillac Day’, a celebration dedicated to the glorious cars of the ’50s that ran with this color on the American streets. Here is a V-Series.R in this color ready to be displayed in the paddock for the occasion.

On the track, however, the blue #2 managed by Chip Ganassi Racing and in the hands of Alex Lynn and Earl Bamber, aims to find a form that has been missing lately, finally bringing home a good result that has been missing for some time now.

#2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

“The test in July went well, but the circuit has since been resurfaced. However, I don’t think there will be any surprises in how our car will react; I think it works well and we have seen that also on European circuits like Qatar and Imola, which have recently had new asphalt,” says Lynn.

“When we tested in 2023 it was very hot and there was very little grip, I hope this time it will be a bit higher with the resurfacing, but I think the problem with COTA is still the temperature; when it is that high, you slide a lot.”

“COTA is a very technical track and difficult to interpret. Drivers can gain a lot of lap time by using the kerbs, but by not going there often, it is a difficult track to define. However, it is a challenge that everyone enjoys.”

“Sector 1 is by far my favourite. You have the huge hill leading into Turn 1, then the big downhill into what is a true recreation of Silverstone’s Maggots and Becketts. It’s really incredible to drive and to watch from the grandstands. We want to win and get back on the podium – that’s our goal.”

Bamber added: “The track is very demanding and it will be very hot, so it will be a real endurance race for the cars and the drivers behind the wheel. After testing there, we will be well prepared and we will also be able to rely on our American colleagues, thanks to their knowledge. I think that will be one of the highlights of the program.”

“A lot of people talk about the climb to the first corner, but I actually like the last sector with a very fast and long right-hander and the other fast corner to finish the lap. Overall, I think it will be grueling, a challenge for the teams in terms of strategy and I think it will be very good racing, so I’m looking forward to it.”