In an agonizing match, suffered until the 103rd minute, Valencia saved a point in extremis that is completely insufficient to begin to get out of the relegation positions. Rubén Baraja’s team, which has only won 2 of the 17 games played, had Dani Gómez as their savior with a goal in the 98th minute that at least avoided defeat against Alavés.

Valencia could not take advantage of the defeat, on Friday, of Valladolid in Girona (3-0), so with the draw they can only equal the 12 points of the pucelanos, although they transfer the red lantern.

They will have the opportunity to get closer to salvation on Friday the 3rd when Real Madrid visits, in a match postponed by DANA.

Dani Gómez avoids disaster

A draw in the 98th minute after Alavés took the lead twice

In a crazy duel, with two penalties in the last 20 minutes, Valencia rescued a point thanks to an astute Dani Gómez, who put his goal in ahead of the Vitorian defense at the near post.

Alavés had taken the lead twice. First with a goal from Carlos Martín in the 7th minute. Alavés forgave the second and Valencia equalized with a goal from Luis Rioja from a penalty in the 70th minute. But Joan Jordán once again put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot in the minute 88.

When it seemed that the 3 points were flying to Vitoria, Dani Gómez saved a point for those from Mestalla.

“It is true that we saved our image a bit with the draw. We have gone from less to more and when we were at our best we were awarded a penalty. I think we have to minimize mistakes, with little they believe we get penalized,” commented Luis Rioja.