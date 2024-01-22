You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The Colombian former goalkeeper was awarded this Monday.
During the presentation of the recognitions of the Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (Acolfutpro), the Colombian experotero Rene Higuita He once again asked for the house that he lost in a trial for alleged links to drug trafficking to be returned.
Higuita, who was awarded as one of the legendary players of Colombian soccer, took advantage of the moment to refer to the topic.
The history
The former goalkeeper acquired the house in the neighborhood of Las Lomas, in El Poblado de Medellín, but now it is an abandoned and overgrown lot.
The mansion with a swimming pool that was purchased by the former Colombia national team goalkeeper faces a legal process for having alleged links to drug trafficking.
Its history dates back to 1992 when the Atlético Nacional star was interested in buying the luxurious property and offered an apartment near the Medellín Stadium and another in Cartagena in exchange for infrastructure.
But the evidence provided by the Prosecutor's Office shows that the mansion had been related to the mafias of the Medellín Cartel and requested that said property enter a process of forfeiture of ownership.
It was then when the Special Assets Company (SAE), entity in charge of managing the assets of drug traffickers and corrupt people, took possession of the property.
For Higuita, the process of purchasing the luxurious house occurred under all legal terms and was done in “good faith.”
According to the soccer player, at that time he did not have enough time to take care of his business since he was in a concentration with his soccer team in Llanogrande.
