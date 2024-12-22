The Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw 2024 has left a trail of happiness in several locations in the Valencian Community, many of which have been recently hit by DANA. Among the notable awards, the third prize, number 11,840, has been widely distributed, reaching places such as Catarroja, Manises and Requena. This number has awarded 50,000 euros per tenth or 500,000 euros per series, providing an economic respite to its lucky winners.

On the eve of the emblematic Christmas Lottery draw, the ‘Poor’s Dinner’ has become a ritual full of symbolism and tradition, where the austerity of the dishes becomes a promise of abundance for the future. The popular phrase “dine poor, have breakfast rich” resonates around the tables, reflecting the hope that the ‘Gordo’ will bring prosperity to the community.

According to Valencian media, the origin of this dinner is somewhat uncertain, although it dates back to the 1940s, when the lottery began to make its way into the life of a society affected by hardship. It consists of a simple menu that includes salted sardines, fried egg and Italian green pepper, as well as the traditional pericana, a mixture of dried red pepper, cod and garlic. These ingredients, in addition to being typical of the area, were economically accessible to families with fewer resources, which makes their use in this dinner have a historical and social background.

In recent decades, the ‘Poor’s Supper’ has evolved into a social and massive event. Alcoyans not only enjoy this dish in their homes, but bars, restaurants and social venues are filled with diners willing to celebrate this tradition. “The people who go out that day look for the traditional poor man’s dinner, they don’t ask for other things,” explains Ramón Reche, manager of Hostal Savoy, an establishment that has witnessed this tradition for 60 years. Dinner has become an opportunity for groups of friends and families to get together, share laughter and, of course, exchange their last lottery tickets.

Despite its simplicity, the ‘Poor’s Dinner’ faces the challenge of rising prices for some of its ingredients. Ramón Reche points out that a single dried pepper can cost up to 1.5 euros, a significant change compared to previous years. However, the essence of this dinner remains intact, where the community comes together around the table, sharing not only food, but also dreams and expectations for the future.

The ‘Poor’s Dinner’ not only marks the beginning of the Christmas festivities in Alcoy, but is also considered a ritual of protection against bad luck in the coming year. The austere dinner becomes a symbol of hope: the belief that the next day, thanks to luck in the Lottery draw, the people of Alcoya will be able to enjoy more luxurious delicacies. With this tradition, the inhabitants of Alcoy not only celebrate their culture, but also strengthen their sense of community, uniting their destinies around a table and the hope of a prosperous future.