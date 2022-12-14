Usa, inflation at a year low. Stock markets weak on Fed day, waiting for Powell on rate hike

American inflation fell more than expected: a +7.3% was expected and instead the consumer price index on an annual basis is traveling at +7.1%. A slowdown that has agitated the markets, which however await the decision of the Federal Reserve on interest rate hike.

In closing, the price lists slowed down a bit, but still scored a good session. Meanwhile Wall Street celebrates trusting in the probable easing of the monetary policy of the Fed. The rate hike is expected to be 0.50% (not 0.75% as in the last four times).

Stock market, cautious markets at the start of the session waiting for the Fed

Very cautious stock market at the start of the session, with the share fluctuating around parity, awaiting the appointment of the Fed in the evening. Ftse Mib index on -0.02% to 24,632 points. Business Square as expected, he starts the day in step, with attention paid to the rate decision, but also to the economic forecasts and the words of the President Powell to figure out future moves.

On the price list there are limited variations of the blue chips, with room for upwards Tenaris (+1.7%), Saipem (+1%) and Nexi (+1%). Below Moncler (-0.9%). Mixed banks with profit taking for bpm (-0.4%) after yesterday’s rise and rise for Unicredit (+0.6%). Tim up by 0.7%.

Fed, strong anticipation for Powell’s words

After the data on consumer prices, the meeting of the US central bank and that of Japan will be held today right on the monetary policywhile Thursday 15 December the encore with BCE And Bank of England.

The expectation on both fronts is a rise in the cost of money by 50 basis points, but surprises are not excluded. Maximum attention will be paid to the president’s possible responses Jerome Powell and on the so-called “dots”: that is, on the prospects for interest rates in 2023.

Subscribe to the newsletter

