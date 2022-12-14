ATLUS provided some new details for the PC and current-generation console ports of Persona 3 Portable And Persona 4 Golden. Among these we find high resolution graphics, the ability to choose the level of difficulty from the start of the game, the quick save feature and an “Album” in Persona 4 Golden.

Each of the two games will cost 1,980 yen digitally in Japan, that is around €20 for European stores. The release of any physical edition containing the two titles has not been confirmed.

Fluid and high resolution graphics

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are reborn from their original versions with high resolution graphics, allowing us to enjoy the two games with vivid visuals and smooth controls.

Choose the difficulty from the beginning

The difficulty level that we could only choose from the second playthrough can now be selected from when both games start. Since the difficulty level does not affect the development of the story, “Very Easy” or “Easy” are recommended for players who just want to enjoy the story.

Quick save

In addition to saving through the classic save points, it will now be possible to save the game at any time with the “Quick Save”.

Album function for Persona 4 Golden

A new function has been added to Persona 4 Golden, which allows you to review previously played scenes via the album in the protagonist’s room. It is also possible to choose responses other than those that were selected when the scene was first played.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden they will be available from the next January 19, 2023 on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Microsoft Store. Both titles will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Below, a new trailer released through Twitter.

