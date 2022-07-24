Miralem Pjanic left the American retreat of his Barcelona to return home and witness the birth of his second child

He had abandoned the retirement of his team, Barcelona, ​​while the blaugrana team was in the United States. Miralem Pjanic, Bosnian midfielder who also played for Roma and Juventus, has returned to his wife for the birth of his second child. A happy event celebrated with a beautiful photo on social media.

Credit: miralem_pjanic – Instagram

At the dawn of a new season that is almost upon us, midfielder Miralem Pjanic had to take a break from preparation.

Together with his team-mates from Barcelona, ​​in fact, he had been in for a few days You love me for a pre-season summer tour.

Two days ago, however, the phone call he was waiting for came from home. His wife Josepha was about to give birth.

At a rush, Miralem got on the plane and returned to his family, where he could witness the birth of her second child.

Birth celebrated on social media with a beautiful photo, published on Instagramin which the protagonists are her two children. Edinthe eldest, holding his little brother in his arms Ajlan above the hospital bed where their mom gave birth.

An immense joy for the midfielder, who always has publicly shown his love for the family and in particular for little Edin. A love that will now multiply with the arrival of Ajlan.

Credit: miralem_pjanic – Instagram

About the wife of Pjanic, Josepha, not much is known. Your account Instagram it is private and does not particularly like to appear under the spotlight.

Miralem and Josepha have lived a period of not rosy couple, in which they were separated. But now their love seems to have returned and it has also been crowned with the birth of the second child.

Miralem Pjanic Italian heart

Pjanic was born in Bosnia in 1990 and became a professional footballer thanks to the French club of Metz. However, his footballing maturity is mainly due to the long period he lived in Italy.

The first to bring him to the beautiful country was Roma in the summer of 2011. He stayed with the Capitoline club for 5 years, until 2016, making 159 appearances and 27 goals.

Credit: miralem_pjanic – Instagram

Then it was Juventus who bought him, where he probably reached the highest level of play of his career. He played with the Juventus club for 4 years, until 2020when it was purchased from Barcelona.