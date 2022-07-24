Home page politics

Pope Francis (left) is pushed in a wheelchair onto an airplane at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport. © Riccardo De Luca/AP/dpa

The discovery of the remains of indigenous children horrified Canada and the world. The graves are near former boarding schools, once run by the Catholic Church. Now the Pope is traveling to the country.

Rome/Ottawa – Pope Francis has embarked on a difficult and depressing journey. The head of the Catholic Church wants to face a horrific chapter from the Church’s past. His primary purpose will be to seek forgiveness from Indigenous peoples for decades of abuse, violence and degradation committed by Church officials in boarding school children. As a penitent, he will travel to people to “contribute to the path of healing and reconciliation,” said the 85-year-old Argentine a week earlier in Rome.

The world only found out about it a little over a year ago, but the families of the tribal children who never came home must have suspected it for a long time. The remains of more than 1,000 Aboriginal children have been found at former boarding schools. Canada was in shock. And suddenly the country that always saw itself on the right side of history was confronted with a dark part of its past. The Church in Canada once separated more than 100,000 indigenous children from their families and attempted to brutally exorcise their culture.

There is official talk of “cultural genocide” – committed in Canada, which is so liberal and diverse today, of all places. The bone finds hit Canadians in the face with full force and forced the country to deal with its dealings with the indigenous people – and with the role of the Catholic Church.

Consequences of the “colonial trauma”

The Pope’s visit is a great opportunity for Crystal Fraser, historian at the University of Alberta: “The Pope’s visit to Canada is historic and an incredible moment in the ongoing need to seek truth and reconciliation in Canada,” says the Members of the Gwichyà Gwich’in indigenous group. This is the opportunity to continue working on the healing of the indigenous people from the consequences of the “colonial trauma”.

“Pope Francis’ trip is a very good thing. It shows that this is an affair of the heart for him in a special situation with a mixture of the indigenous culture, a western dominant culture and the history of colonization,” says prevention expert Father Hans Zollner, who works as an advisor in the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors sits. “The Pope is looking to deal with the suffering and the crimes, and wants reconciliation.”

Boarding schools in Canada – a country where many Catholics are not particularly religious – have existed for more than 100 years. They began with a first school of the Franciscan order in the 17th century. A system only emerged after the founding of the Canadian Federation in 1867. The Truth and Reconciliation Commission set up by the government in 2008 counted 139 schools that indigenous children were forced to attend. The last closed in 1996, and an estimated 150,000 children were affected.

Pupils died from diseases, malnutrition, accidents

With the system, the Canadian settlers tried to incorporate the free indigenous peoples, to impose culture, language and capitalism on them. Brutal treatment and overcrowding of the institutions led to many deaths: the students died from diseases, malnutrition or accidents, among other things. According to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the number of victims is in the thousands.

The Catholic Church played a central role as the sponsor of the institutions. Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau – who is himself a Catholic and made the issue a top priority – demanded an apology from the Pope. Francis’ trip is therefore also considered a political success for the government in Ottawa, which is committed to reconciliation with the indigenous people.

Francis will visit three locations: Edmonton, Québec and Iqaluit in the far north of the Atlantic. The program on Monday in Edmonton in the province of Alberta, where Francis will first meet indigenous people at a former boarding school, should also be placed at the beginning of the trip. The fact that in his role as head of state of Vatican City, unlike usual, he does not meet Premier Trudeau right at the beginning shows what Francis is focusing on. At the end, a meeting with former boarding school students is planned in Iqaluit – the name translates as “place with lots of fish”.

The itinerary also includes several meetings with representatives of the First Nations, Inuit and Métis. They had already been to the Vatican at the end of March. At that time the pontiff was already asking for forgiveness.

Observers will also pay close attention to how Francis survives the six days of his 37th trip abroad with many transfers, nine speeches and two masses in front of thousands of believers. He is still suffering from knee pain. On the advice of his doctors, he therefore canceled the trip to Africa planned for early July. He is often still in a wheelchair or only walks short distances with a cane.

For Fraser, who herself lost a great-aunt at one of the schools, the expected credible apology from the Pope can only be the beginning. The questions and demands to the church went even further: “Will it finally pay the compensation in the millions that it owes to the survivors of the boarding schools? Will she release the names and whereabouts of clergymen and former employees who have committed crimes at boarding schools?” Fraser asked. dpa