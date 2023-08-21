fAlmost 230,000 vacant training places – but fewer than 140,000 young people who were still looking for an apprenticeship: This is how the shortage on the training market was at the end of July according to the findings of the Federal Employment Agency all apprenticeships are mediated by employment agencies. But it proves that even after the end of the corona pandemic, companies still have difficulty finding suitable applicants for the training positions.

The liberal professions, which had been comparatively successful in courting the favor of young people in recent years, are now also finding themselves confronted with growing difficulties completed, as an evaluation of the Federal Association of Liberal Professions (BFB) available to the FAZ shows. That was 5.1 percent less than last year. Unfortunately, this “broke the positive trend from previous years,” comments Association President Friedemann Schmidt.

After industry, trade and crafts, the liberal professions are the third largest provider of training places. Schmidt fears that the increasing difficulty in filling these positions will lead to a further aggravation of the shortage of skilled workers. This makes the political effort to expand and strengthen vocational orientation in schools all the more important. “In addition, it is essential not only to maintain the existing infrastructure of vocational schools, but also to expand them,” he warns.

“Many opportunities” for young people

The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) has not yet presented an overview of the number of contracts concluded in its area for the new training year, but intends to provide an overview soon. Your deputy general manager Achim Dercks indicates in advance that there will be a continuing shortage and a little bit of confidence: “From the point of view of the companies, the situation on the training market remains tense, but for young people there are many opportunities,” says Dercks. Overall, however, there are “good prospects that in 2023 more companies and trainees will find each other through a training contract than in the previous year”.

The skilled trades, which, like industry and trade, were affected by stronger declines than the liberal professions in the Corona years, have also seen a slight trend towards improvement. As the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH) recently reported, there were almost 64,000 new training contracts in its area by the middle of the year, 3.8 percent more than in the previous year. At the same time, there were still 36,000 vacancies in crafts. If you compare the data from the Federal Agency with those of a year ago, little has changed overall: in July 2022, 233,000 vacant apprenticeship positions and 142,000 applicants were recorded.