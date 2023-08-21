Tegola on Bari. Jeremy Merez broke the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. The magnetic resonance exam gave substance to the fears, which emerged immediately after the match against Palermo. The 36-year-old French forward will undergo surgery in the next few days. His debut with the Bari shirt couldn’t have been more bitter. It’s difficult to venture predictions, but in such cases recovery times are rarely less than 5 months.

What will happen now? Bari was already looking for a couple of forwards, after the sale of the bomber Cheddira to Frosinone (via Naples). Now, evidently the sporting director Ciro Polito should sign a third. Gliozzi, Aramu the most authoritative candidates, in addition to Valoti who acts in a more backward area of ​​the field than a role striker. In the meantime it will be necessary to evaluate the contractual situation of Menez. The most probable hypothesis? Bari could suspend the link with the Frenchman (it would be difficult for the president De Laurentiis to cut his salary), pending his recovery, but driven by the need to occupy an over box in the first part of the championship.