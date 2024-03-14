A swarm of bees caused an interruption in the first set. After that, things didn't go well for Alexander Zverev against the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, and the quarter-finals in Indian Wells were the end of the line.

EFirst Olympic champion Alexander Zverev was stopped by a swarm of bees, then Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz was a size too big for him. The 26-year-old from Hamburg missed the semifinals of the tennis masters tournament in Indian Wells, California, on Thursday (local time). Zverev lost in the quarterfinals against Alcaraz 3:6, 1:6.

The Spaniard will now face Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner. The Italian had no problems in the 6:3, 6:3 win against the Czech Jiri Lehecka.

A swarm of bees caused a stir during Zverev's game, causing an interruption when the score was 1-1 in the first set. Alcaraz, who was serving, first lashed out and then fled into the dressing room. Pictures also showed how countless bees positioned themselves on a camera. “I have never seen anything like this in my 39 years of tennis. Unbelievable,” wrote tennis legend Boris Becker on X.

Zverev has never made it past the quarterfinals in Indian Wells. His last title at a Masters dates back to 2021, when Zverev won both the clay court tournament in Madrid and the hard court tournament in Cincinnati.