Marcelo Tinelli, acclaimed television presenter, came out to clarify the rumors about a possible marriage with the model and actress Milett Figueroa. After the speculation generated by comments from third parties, the 'Bailando' figure has decided to put an end to the speculation and openly declared his current position regarding commitment and fatherhood. The news comes amid a climate of uncertainty and speculation that has kept fans in suspense in recent weeks.

On the other hand, the Peruvian influencer has not been left behind in expressing her point of view on the relationship. In a recent interview, the model has shared her feelings and expectations; In this way, she made people talk about her romance. The diverse opinions of both have fueled the debate among her followers and have generated endless comments on social networks.

What did Marcelo Tinelli reveal about his relationship with Milett Figueroa?

Marcelo Tinelli, an emblematic figure of Argentine television, has ruled out any plans to marry or start a family with Milett Figueroa. During a live conversation with journalist Ángel de Brito on LAM (America), he denied the rumors that pointed to an imminent engagement, initially revealed by comedian Martín Bossi.

“I don't know where Bossi saw it, but, well, that cup didn't exist and I'm not interested either. He lied absolutely. I didn't say I want to be a dad, I'm not closed to anything in life if you don't know, the only thing we know It is certainly that you are going to die. The rest, I am not closed to anything. “But it is not that I am going to get married or have children. Right now I'm not getting married, I have no interest in having children so that's it.”explained Tinelli on the América TV program (Argentina).

What did Milett Figueroa say about her romance with Tinelli?

Milett Figueroa, for his part, has offered a complementary perspective in an interview for Giancarlo Cossio's podcast. The Peruvian model confirmed that her relationship with Tinelli is solid and that, from the beginning, she has felt treated with respect and affection. “Ever since she met me, I knew she was going to be her girlfriend,” Figueroa shared. In this way she made clear the security that Tinelli has conveyed to her.

Marcelo and Milett are currently a couple. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/MIlett FIgueroa

However, like her partner, Figueroa has been clear in mentioning that, although she is in love, marriage is not in her immediate plans. “Talking about marriage would be lying“, he expressed, and hinted that, although he does not rule out the idea of ​​a marriage in the future, for now they prefer to concentrate on their current relationship without pressure or labels.

When did Marcelo Tinelli fall in love with Milett?

The spark between Marcelo Tinelli and Milett Figueroa It emerged far from the usual cameras and settings. Tinelli revealed that his interest in Figueroa grew gradually, outside of the shine of the show. The host shared that the definitive moment occurred during the photo session for the program 'Bailando', in which a simple exchange of glances confirmed the intense connection that both shared.

Milett Figueroa met Marcelo Tinelli in 'Bailando'. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Milett Figueroa/diffusion

This personal account offers a more intimate view of the relationship and shows a side of Tinelli rarely seen by the public. By sharing how she fell in love with Figueroa, the host allows viewers and followers to know the depth and sincerity of her feelings, adding a new dimension to the public perception of her romance.

