2024 is apparently turning out to be a less interesting gaming year for English gamers than previous years. At least that’s what we can deduce from the UK best-selling titles chart for July both in physical and digital format, and looking at the top positions It could easily be mistaken for one from last year.
The podium, in fact, is formed in descending order by EA Sports FC 24, GTA 5 and Elden Ring, so respectively a title from 2023, one from 2014 and one from 2022. To find a game released this year you have to scroll down the ranking to the seventh position, where we find EA Sports College Football 25, followed by F1 24. Closing the top 10 is Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, of which however the digital copies were not counted, so the real placement could be higher. Overall, 2.35 million games were purchased in July in the United Kingdom, with a drop of 2.9% on an annual basis.
PS5 and PlayStation Portal Dominate Hardware and Accessory Sales
Let’s see the complete top 10:
- EA Sports FC 24
- GTA 5
- Elden Ring
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Final Fantasy 14: A Realm Reborn
- EA Sports College Football 25
- F1 24
- NBA 2K24
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD*
*digital sales data not available
As for hardware, according to GfK data, PS5 was once again the most purchased console in July in the UK, reaching 4 million units overall, albeit a sharp 31% year-on-year decline. Nintendo Switch returns to second place but with a 9% drop, while Xbox Series X and S slip into third place with sales down 19%, also year-on-year.
On the accessories side, over 540,000 products were purchased in July, a 4% decrease compared to last year, with PlayStation Portal in first place, followed by the white PS5 DualSense.
