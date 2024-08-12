2024 is apparently turning out to be a less interesting gaming year for English gamers than previous years. At least that’s what we can deduce from the UK best-selling titles chart for July both in physical and digital format, and looking at the top positions It could easily be mistaken for one from last year.

The podium, in fact, is formed in descending order by EA Sports FC 24, GTA 5 and Elden Ring, so respectively a title from 2023, one from 2014 and one from 2022. To find a game released this year you have to scroll down the ranking to the seventh position, where we find EA Sports College Football 25, followed by F1 24. Closing the top 10 is Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, of which however the digital copies were not counted, so the real placement could be higher. Overall, 2.35 million games were purchased in July in the United Kingdom, with a drop of 2.9% on an annual basis.