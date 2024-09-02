Moussa Sangare is the name of the murderer of Sharon Verzeni, a 33-year-old woman brutally killed in Terno d’Isola on July 30. The boy was arrested after taking full responsibility, but today he was transferred to another prison for security reasons.

Sharon and her assassin

It seems that the other inmates tried to attack him by throwing flaming canisters at him. Here’s what happened.

The confession of Moussa Sangare

After days of hypotheses and mysteries, the truth about the death of Sharon VerzeniThe 33-year-old woman was killed on July 30 in Island Tripletswhile shortly after midnight she had left the house and was walking alone.

Moussa Sangare

Sharon was hit by four slashes to the chest and back. Until the last second of her life she tried to call for help, but unfortunately the rescuers could not do anything for her. For days they tried to give a name to that hypothetical murderer who decided to attack her and take her life.

However, during the night between August 30th and 31st, the killer has been identified. We are talking about a young 30-year-old boy, Moussa Sangare, who is a rapper in real life and who told what happened. The boy said he left home with four knives, as his goal was to kill someone.

The offender was transferred to another prison due to security concerns

Moussa Sangare he said he didn’t know Sharon and that he didn’t have a valid reason to kill her. He acted because he was driven by an uncontrollable wish to end someone’s life and sadly Sharon turned out to be his final choice.

Bergamo Prison

The killer also said he had buried the murder knife near a bank of the Adda River, so as to know where to find it and to be able to remember forever what was done. Obviously it was the images of the surveillance camera to identify the boy who, to avoid being recognized, had even modified his bicycle.

A few minutes ago the news came that the boy was transferred from the prison of Bergamo. Sangare was taken to another penitentiary as the inmates decided to attack him in a rather obvious way. In fact, they decided to throw some burning canisters. At the moment we do not know where the boy is, but he is in isolation inside a protected section.