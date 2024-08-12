Violence against women and disturbances caused by noisy neighbors are the two main reasons for calls to 911 throughout the state of Chihuahua, according to a report by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography.

These two causes lead the list of 225,394 incidents that turned out to be true and were attended to, which also includes reports of aggressive or suspicious people, domestic violence, “other acts related to the family” and “other fires,” according to the tables of the National State Public Security Census.

In 2023, 1,890,000 calls were registered in the state of Chihuahua to the 911 emergency number, of which 30.95 percent were found to be valid. The rest were silent, prank or other types of calls that make them declared inadmissible.

There were a total of 584,953 calls that were taken seriously, but of those, only about four out of 10, or precisely 225,394, were answered. That is, of the total universe of calls, 12 out of every hundred, whether originating or not, ended in a service provided by the agencies in charge of Public Safety, in some medical assistance, emergency psychological support, or from Civil Protection or firefighters.

Of the calls received, 95,934 were for acts related to life and personal integrity, and 92,245 for acts related to property. Other areas that stood out as the most frequently used were disturbances and disruption of public order and protection, as well as acts related to the family and clinical incidents.

Looking exclusively at the recorded and “selected” incidents, there were 43,204 for violence against women and 35,328 for excessive noise, followed by 25,500 for people who were aggressive in plain sight and 22,017 for suspicious persons.

It highlights that in the State there were seven reports of exposure to hazardous or radioactive materials, 141 for forest fires, 2,844 for missing children and another 2,801 for missing persons, 11 for clashes between armed groups and 165 explosions during one year.

