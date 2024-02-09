The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Apple iPhone 15 128GB. The reported discount is 15% off the recommended price, a new all-time low for this specific model. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for this product it is €979. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Apple iPhone 15, the features
Apple iPhone 15 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR category display. This model uses the innovative Dynamic Island system which is designed to show notifications and activities in real time. For those who love taking photographs and videos, the main camera is 48MP with 2x telephoto lens. Like the other models, the front glass is Ceramic Shield which is designed to guarantee maximum impact resistance. The structure is made of aluminum to achieve lightness and resistance at the same time.
Remember that this model uses the USB-C connector, no longer the old Lightning. The new cable is included in the package, as you can see in the image above.
