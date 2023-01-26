In Nikolaevsk-on-Amur, a woman froze to death on her way to work at a temperature of -50 degrees. In addition, two men and one woman received serious frostbite, Izvestia was told on January 26 in the administration of the Nikolaevsky district of the Khabarovsk Territory.

According to the voiced information, all the victims are employees of the base who worked on a rotational basis. As told in the administration, the tragedy occurred due to the fact that the victims ignored reports of weather conditions and went to work on a snowmobile.

It is noted that on the way they got into a snow charge and wandered around the Bay of Happiness. As a result, one of the women died, and three other workers received severe frostbite. Two of them are now in intensive care.

“Three arrived, why one woman separated from them is unknown. Men may have limb amputation,” the administration said.

On this fact, the department of the Investigative Committee for the region is checking.

The day before, on January 25, it was reported that in Khabarovsk a security guard did not let a child into a kindergarten, leaving him outside at -37 degrees. The father brought the baby five minutes before the opening of the institution.

The prosecutor’s office of the Khabarovsk Territory organized an investigation into the incident.