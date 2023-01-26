If the prosecutors United States Department of Justice want to achieve a conviction of former Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Luna, they are going to have to present more solid witnesses in the court in brooklyn and evidence to support your statements. But if they continue to bring witnesses like Sergio Villarreal Barragan, hitman of the Beltrán Leyva Brothers Cartel no one will be able to say they are surprised if their accusations against García Luna collapse.

It is not known if garcia moon is he innocent or guilty, or how the jury is going to find him. But the accusations he threw at her Villarreal Barragan to link him to the drug cartels, they don’t hold up. The drug dealer thug nicknamed The big one, because he is two meters tall, he said what he wanted without having to prove anything, because the agreement he signed with the prosecutors to testify in the trial against Garcia Luna, admitted before eJudge Brian Cogan, it did not require him to present any evidence. As sample buttons for their falsehoods:

*He pointed out that the capture of Jesús El Rey Zambada north of Mexico City in October 2008, was thanks to information provided to the authorities by Arturo Beltrán Leyva, El Barbas, head of the family cartel, after having broken with the cartel del Pacífico, led by Ismael El Mayo Zambada, of which his brother was the head of the plaza in the Valley of Mexico. In addition, he added, he and several other members of the organization detained him, who impersonated elements of the Special Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime Investigation.

The reality, as it came out and was published at that time, is that the original information came from the DEA, which communicated it to the Federal Police, which depended on García Luna, who in turn reported it to the Secretary of Security of the Mexico City, which made the capture. The capital’s Secretary of Security at that time was Manuel Mondragón, and the head of Government Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

When he saw the operation in progress, Zambada spoke to Édgar Bayardo, who was on the payroll of the Pacific Cartel, to prevent the arrest and rescue him. Bayardo was unable to do so, and that same afternoon the Federal Police arrested him. The then attorney Eduardo Medina Mora made him a protected witness to use him against García Luna.

*El Grande affirmed that the Beltrán Leyva organization changed the cocaine that arrived from Colombia to the port of Manzanillo in 2007, with which the seizure of 23 tons of that drug, the largest in history, had been mere white powder. That shipment arrived on the ship “Esmeralda”, and the DEA alerted the Federal Police, which in turn informed the Federal Public Ministry. The Federal Police made the seizure, but the Navy and the MPF watched the two containers with cocaine for almost three weeks, hoping to arrest those who went after it. When no one showed up to claim it, in front of cameras to record the entire procedure, he carried out the expert opinion that verified that it was cocaine, and the Navy destroyed it.

*El Grande testified that all the leaders of the cartels, with the exception of Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, agreed to a truce in 2006 and divided the territory, which culminated in early 2008, when the Beltrán Leyva went to war with the Cartel del Pacific led by El Mayo Zambada and El Chapo Guzmán. There is no record of the truce he mentioned, nor did the confrontations between the Pacific Cartel – which at the time included the Milenio and Juárez cartels – with the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas stop. The rupture he pointed out refers to January 2008, when the Army captured Alfredo Beltrán Leyva, known as El Mochomo, in Hermosillo.

In this space it was published at that time that El Barbas held his compadre, El Chapo Guzmán, responsible for that capture, although the intelligence work that allowed the Army to arrest him was carried out by the Federal Police. El Barbas had distanced himself from the Pacific Cartel since 2007, as reported in this space, when in a meeting in Cuernavaca with the leaders of Los Zetas, he established an alliance. The arrest of his brother was the pretext to start the war against the Pacific, which reached its peak of massacres in May 2008 in Sinaloa.

*El Grande affirmed that among the various leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel they apportioned the bribes to García Luna, and that it was “the best investment they had made with their money.” There is public information that contradicts it. In addition to the aforementioned operations against the Cartel, in 2007 the Federal Police seized 205 million dollars and 17 million pesos in the house of Zhenli Ye Gon, the Sino-Mexican businessman who was the introducer of precursors for methamphetamine to Chapo Guzmán.

That same year, the Federal Police arrested Sandra Ávila Beltrán, La Reina del Pacífico, and the Colombian Juan Diego Espinoza, who belonged to the organization’s command structure, for which the agent Roberto Velasco, who made the arrests, was assassinated. in 2008. Days after that crime, Édgar Millán was executed by a hitman hired by the Sinaloans. In 2010 they arrested Édgar Valdés, La Barbie, direct boss of Villarreal Barragán.

The way in which El Grande accused García Luna in court in Brooklyn is not an unusual method in his criminal past. After being arrested in 2010, then-prosecutor Medina Mora made him a protected witness, to incriminate PGR officials accused of protecting El Barbas, within Operation Cleanup, to clean up the PGR. The defendants spent years in jail, but ended up being exonerated. El Grande did not help in that case that ended in a fiasco, and if the prosecutors in Brooklyn insist on their strategy of presenting protected witnesses like him, a new failure, now in the trial against García Luna, will be on his horizon.

