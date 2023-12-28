Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/28/2023 – 21:36

Former federal deputy Marcelo Aro (PP), current secretary of the Civil House of the governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), is after followers on his personal Instagram. To attract more people by being profiled, the secretary is raffling off a stay at a guesthouse in Tiradentes (MG).

Daily rates at the Pequena Tiradentes guesthouse vary between R$1,046 and R$2,528, between December and January. The secretary establishes three rules for the promotion: interested parties must follow him on Instagram, like the video in question and tag three people. He stated that the draw will take place on January 3 and the winner will be entitled to a weekend with a companion at the establishment.

Wanted by Estadão, Aro did not respond. Amid political agendas, the secretary usually publishes publications promoting tourist destinations and typical foods of the State.

The person responsible for the inn's social media informed the Estadão I didn't know about the promotion. When watching the video, she said that Aro might make the reservation after drawing the winner, but that so far the inn has not been notified. Currently, Aro's profile has 115 thousand followers. “The more people you tag, the more chances you have of winning”, warns the secretary. The video in question has accumulated more than 37 thousand likes.

Brazilian legislation does not allow individuals to carry out sweepstakes. Companies interested in the activity need authorization from the Ministry of Finance. Professor at Faap, digital law specialist Renato Blum states that there is no crime, but that those responsible are subject to civil sanctions, mainly fines, and also penalties for non-compliance with Instagram's terms of use, which limit the practice. “Many users do this. In practice, enforcement is difficult,” said Blum. When contacted, the Ministry of Finance did not respond until the publication of this report.

Marcelo Aro is one of the most influential politicians in Minas Gerais. He has secretaries appointed at Belo Horizonte City Hall and an informal group, known as “Família Aro”, with around 10 of the 41 councilors of the City Council of the capital of Minas Gerais. Furthermore, he is vice-president of the Minas Gerais Football Federation (FMF), an entity led by his brother, Adriano Aro. His father, Zé Guilherme (PP-MG), is a state deputy.

Aro has become Zema's ally in recent years. Initially, he was leader of the Minas Gerais government in the National Congress. He then contested the election for the Senate last year with the support of the governor, but came in third place, behind the current Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), and the elected Cleitinho Azevedo (Republicanos-MG ). In the first half of this year, Zema managed to approve an administrative reform that, among other things, created the Civil House Secretariat, a department to which Marcelo Aro was immediately appointed.