The platforms launch their last bullets before saying goodbye to the year. Among the most anticipated titles of this end of 2023 is 'Berlín', the prequel to the very famous 'La casa de papel', one of the most incredible mass phenomena of recent years. Netflix tries to repeat the success of that one with this new production that focuses on one of the main characters of the previous series. Other mystery and historical proposals are the focus of the premieres on these dates.

December 29

Netflix Berlin

Pedro Alonso stars in the new installment of 'La casa de papel'. The story is set in the past, when in the best moment of his life, the character from Berlin plans to steal a collection of jewelry worth 44 million euros. To achieve this feat he will have the help of a band. Among others, they include Keila (Michelle Jenner), an electronic engineer expert in computer codes and cybersecurity, and Damián (Tristán Ulloa), an engineer, physicist, and chemist.

December 29

Movistar The winter king

A series about the myth of King Arthur, which takes place in the 5th century in Britain. The High King, Uther Pendragon, fights to confront the Saxons. His hopes lie in unstable alliances with treacherous peoples, as well as in his new heir: the newborn Prince Mordred.

December 31

HBO Max East New York

This North American production focuses on East New York police captain Regina Haywood, who has just been promoted to lead a diverse group of officers and detectives. But among them there are some who are skeptical of their ways of working and hesitate to implement these creative methods.

And next week…



January 1

Netflix Tricks

David Moore directs this series based on the novel by Harlan Coben. The story starts from an image that a widow of her deceased husband finds captured on the nanny camera of her young son. It will be from that moment on that she uncovers a sinister family conspiracy that dates back to the 90s.

January 3

disney + Promotion 09

A class of FBI agents faces immense changes as America's justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry lead the cast of the series created by Tom Rob Smith.