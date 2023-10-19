While Israeli bombings continue to increase the number of deaths and injuries in the Gaza Strip, the situation for those still standing worsens by the day. Since the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7, the more than two million Gazans have faced the lack of water, food, electricity and fuel that the blockade imposed by Tel Aviv has caused. Despite numerous calls from the United Nations to allow access to humanitarian aid for civilians, Israel is reluctant and the Palestinian people suffer the consequences.
In 2022, 60% of the civilian population in Gaza depended on humanitarian aid, according to the UN. Today, that percentage has become a distant memory.
Although Egypt announced that, after diplomatic efforts accompanied by American pressure, the first 20 trucks with humanitarian aid could enter the Palestinian enclave through the Egyptian border as soon as October 20, the World Health Organization (WHO) mentions that this supply represents “a drop in an ocean of need.
“It’s a drop in the ocean of needs right now in Gaza… it shouldn’t be 20 trucks. It should be 2,000 trucks. And we shouldn’t have to make these decisions,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, Emergency Chief of the WHO, adding that they hope that the medical supplies delivered by the organization will reach Gazan hospitals as soon as possible.
In addition to the hunger and thirst suffered by the Palestinian people in Gaza, civilians have to face daily Israeli bombings, which have left more than 3,000 dead, according to reports from local health authorities, and 25% of Palestinian homes have been reduced to ashes, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees estimates that the number of internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip has already reached one million people, with more than 350,000 people taking refuge in schools and hospitals in the center and south of the territory.
The Israeli army continues its bombing at the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s border with Egypt and the only exit point for both the civilian population and the entry of humanitarian aid.
Despite instructions from Tel Aviv for the inhabitants of northern Gaza to move south, the bombings do not stop in the southern part of the territory either.
There have been at least 135 attacks (including the one on Al-Ahli Hospital) on medical institutions in Gaza since October 7. Israel is responsible for a large number of them.