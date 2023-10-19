While Israeli bombings continue to increase the number of deaths and injuries in the Gaza Strip, the situation for those still standing worsens by the day. Since the Hamas attack in Israel on October 7, the more than two million Gazans have faced the lack of water, food, electricity and fuel that the blockade imposed by Tel Aviv has caused. Despite numerous calls from the United Nations to allow access to humanitarian aid for civilians, Israel is reluctant and the Palestinian people suffer the consequences.

In 2022, 60% of the civilian population in Gaza depended on humanitarian aid, according to the UN. Today, that percentage has become a distant memory.

Although Egypt announced that, after diplomatic efforts accompanied by American pressure, the first 20 trucks with humanitarian aid could enter the Palestinian enclave through the Egyptian border as soon as October 20, the World Health Organization (WHO) mentions that this supply represents “a drop in an ocean of need.

“It’s a drop in the ocean of needs right now in Gaza… it shouldn’t be 20 trucks. It should be 2,000 trucks. And we shouldn’t have to make these decisions,” said Dr. Michael Ryan, Emergency Chief of the WHO, adding that they hope that the medical supplies delivered by the organization will reach Gazan hospitals as soon as possible.

In addition to the hunger and thirst suffered by the Palestinian people in Gaza, civilians have to face daily Israeli bombings, which have left more than 3,000 dead, according to reports from local health authorities, and 25% of Palestinian homes have been reduced to ashes, according to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Dozens of Palestinians displaced by Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip, assisted by the UNDP, in Khan Younis, Thursday, October 19, 2023. © AP / Ashraf Amra

Several men rest as Palestinians, who fled their homes amid Israeli attacks, take refuge in a tent camp at a center run by the United Nations, following Israel’s call for more than a million civilians from northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, October 19, 2023. © Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians displaced by Israeli bombings on the Gaza Strip sit in a UNDP-facilitated tent camp in Khan Younis on Thursday, October 19, 2023. © AP / Fatima Shbair

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees estimates that the number of internally displaced people in the Gaza Strip has already reached one million people, with more than 350,000 people taking refuge in schools and hospitals in the center and south of the territory.

A plume of smoke appears during an Israeli bombardment in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on October 19, 2023. © AFP / Said Khatib

The Israeli army continues its bombing at the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s border with Egypt and the only exit point for both the civilian population and the entry of humanitarian aid.

Smoke rises from destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, Thursday, October 19, 2023. © AP / Mohammed Dahman

Palestinians react after an Israeli bombing in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Thursday, October 19, 2023. © AP / Fatima Shbair

On October 18, 2023, children remain in a shrapnel-filled room inside a UN-run school in the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, a day after at least 6 people died in an Israeli attack. © AFP / Mohammed Faiq

Despite instructions from Tel Aviv for the inhabitants of northern Gaza to move south, the bombings do not stop in the southern part of the territory either.

People gather around the bodies of Palestinians killed after an attack that devastated the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza after they were transferred to Al-Shifa hospital, October 17, 2023. © DAWOOD NEMER / AFP

Palestinians carrying their belongings leave the al-Ahli hospital, which they took as shelter, in Gaza City, Wednesday, October 18, 2023. The Hamas-run Health Ministry says an Israeli airstrike caused the explosion that killed hundreds of people at al-Ahli hospital, but the Israeli army claims it was a poorly fired Palestinian rocket. © AP / Abed Khaled

This satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies, taken on October 18, 2023, shows the aftermath of an attack on Al-Ahli Hospital and its surroundings in Gaza City, on October 17, 2023. © AFP

There have been at least 135 attacks (including the one on Al-Ahli Hospital) on medical institutions in Gaza since October 7. Israel is responsible for a large number of them.

Palestinian children wave their national flag as demonstrators confront Israeli soldiers during a protest in Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, on October 18, 2023, following the attack that leveled a Gaza hospital complex the previous day, killing hundreds of people. . Thousands of people demonstrated across the Arab world on October 18 to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in an attack on a Gaza hospital that they attribute to Israel, despite its denials. © AFP / Thomas Coex

Protesters, with a banner that reads “What crimes must Israel commit so that the world helps Palestine?”, as well as others that read messages of support for the Palestinians, participate in a vigil in front of Downing Street, London, on October 18, 2023, in tribute to the victims of the attack on the Gaza hospital. © AFP / Justin Tallis

With Reuters, AP and AFP