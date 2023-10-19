For those who don’t know, Skull Island: Rise of Kong is a third-person action adventure that tells the origins of King Kong, in a story of revenge that sees the primate hunting the monster that killed his parents. It was launched quietly on October 17, 2023 at the price of 39.99 euros and the first opinions online were quite critical, with those who described it as a scam and those who said it was even worse than The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, currently the game with the lowest average reviews of 2023.

IGN published the review Of Skull Island: Rise of Kong the first online by an international publication, giving the tie-in an unflattering rating 3/10 confirming its potential as the worst game of 2023.

A bad game across the board

IGN’s verdict basically confirms fears and leaves little room for interpretation, describing a game lacking in all respectsriddled with bugs and generally boring and lacking any spark of originality.

“Skull Island: Rise of Kong is ugly and full of bugs, but the real problem is that, at its core, it’s just boring,” reads the final verdict.

“It makes no meaningful attempt to do anything new or clever, with mindless combat and pointless platforming that make it feel like a worse version of every action game of the last 20 years. It’s not the kind of bad game you can play playing for laughs or creating strange combinations of technical errors that lead to unexpected but entertaining results.”

Skull Island: Rise of Kong also does not enjoy the favor of players on Steam. At the time of writing it has an overall rating “Mostly negative”. Only 33% of players recommend the game, but they are mostly ratings accompanied with sarcastic comments.