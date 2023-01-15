Nikkei: 80% of Japan’s military infrastructure lacks proper missile defense

The Japanese business newspaper Nikkei reported that much of the country’s Self-Defense Forces infrastructure is not sufficiently protected from potential missile strikes. The authors of the article also complained that half of these objects do not have sufficient seismological protection. TASS.

Sources in the Ministry of Defense of Japan said that about 80 percent of the infrastructure facilities of the Japanese military today do not have good anti-missile protection, and 40 percent of the facilities lack proper seismological protection. At the same time, it is noted that the department took this problem under control and plans to correct the situation within 10 years.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, Chairman of the United Russia party Dmitry Medvedev accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of betraying the memory of hundreds of thousands of victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.