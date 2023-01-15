According to the newspaper, General Júlio César de Arruda told Flávio Dino at the Army HQ: “You are not going to arrest people here”

The commander of the Army, General Júlio César Arruda, prevented the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, and military police officers from arresting people who were camping at the Army HQ (Headquarters) in Brasília on the day of invasions by right-wing extremists on the buildings of Congress, the Planalto Palace and the Federal Supreme Court. The information is from the newspaper washington post.

According to the publication, Arruda would have told Dino: “You are not going to arrest people here”. In addition to the 2, the ministers Jose Mucio (Defense) and Rui Costa (Civil House).

It was agreed at the meeting that the Military Police of the Federal District would only enter the camp on the morning of January 9th. That was when security agents from the Federal District complied with the order to vacate the premises. The structure had been in place since the end of the 2nd round of the presidential election, on October 30th.

THE The Washington Post also says that allies of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) report that time was extended for family members and friends of the military to leave the scene. The report also states that Colonel Flávio Augusto, former head of the PM, confirmed the impediment made by the Army in the action of the police.



The Washington Post – 15.jan.2023 “Brazilian military prevented arrests of Bolsonarist protesters, say authorities”, prints the newspaper report. Text is signed by reporters Anthony Faiola, Samantha Schmidt and Marina Dias

THE Power360 contacted the Army to comment on the report. “The Army Social Communication Center informs that, after the events that took place on Sunday, January 8, 2023, in Brasília, there was a meeting of ministers José Mucio, Flávio Dino and Rui Costa with the presence of the Army commander in the Planalto Military Command. . The purpose of the meeting was to analyze the situation and coordinate subsequent actions in relation to the protesters camped in the SMU [Setor Militar Urbano, onde está o QG do Exército]. At the end of the meeting, all present agreed on the actions to be adopted”, replied the Earth Force.

“This act of protection, which Lula administration officials say gave hundreds of insurgents time to escape arrest, is one of several indications of a troubling pattern that authorities are now investigating as evidence of alleged collusion between the military and police and the thousands of protesters who invaded the institutions in the heart of the young Brazilian democracy”, describes the report The Washington Post.