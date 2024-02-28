





23:03 In Focus © France 24

In Israel, ultra-Orthodox Jews make up 15% of the population and enjoy a special status. They do not pay certain taxes and are exempt from military service, a privilege that has been questioned by some politicians since the war against Hamas broke out. But after the October 7 attacks, thousands of ultra-Orthodox young people are volunteering in the armed forces, even if their families do not always support them in this effort.