Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/29/2024 – 0:00

Botafogo secured themselves in the 3rd preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores after beating Aurora (Bolivia) 6-0, on Wednesday night (28) at the Nilton Santos stadium, in the second leg of the 2nd preliminary phase of the main club competition. of South America. The highlight of the match, broadcast by National Radiowas striker Júnior Santos, who scored on four occasions.

CLASSIFIED! With a show by Tiquinho Soares and Júnior Santos, Fogão beats Aurora and advances in the Conmebol Libertadores! VAAAAMOOOOOOS! 9️⃣ #Come onBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/HYQ1vw7D0M — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) February 29, 2024

Related news:

In the next stage of the competition, Glorioso will face Bragantino, who left Águilas Doradas (Colombia) along the way. In this way, Massa Bruta and General Severiano's team will star in the first duel in the history of Brazilian teams in the Pre-Libertadores.

Playing at home, Botafogo started overwhelmingly and, just 2 minutes into the first half, opened the scoring with Júnior Santos. The second came at 14, with center forward Tiquinho Soares, who ended a six-match drought. Even before the break, Alvinegro reached third, with Venezuelan Savarino.

The second half belonged entirely to Júnior Santos, who scored on three more occasions: at 6 minutes with a touch from the goalkeeper, at 23 and 35. Now Botafogo focuses on the Campeonato Carioca, in which they will face Fluminense in the next Sunday (3).