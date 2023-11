In northeastern Syria, temperatures reached highs of nearly 50 degrees last summer, 10 degrees higher than in previous seasons. As the region goes through a process of desertification, lack of water is becoming a crucial problem. For the past 10 years, water levels flowing from Turkey into the Euphrates River have been abnormally low, causing food shortages in the Kurdish regions of Syria.

#Focus #Northeast #Syria #suffers #water #shortage #desertification