Shadow and Bone will not see its third season, as many fans and the author herself hoped for. Indeed Netflix – the platform that has welcomed the series since the first season – has not decided to renew it.

One of the main reasons for the cancellation of Shadow and Bone, as well as some other unfortunate series on the platform, was concern about the amount of time that would pass between one season and another.

Given the type of production of this series, it would have been difficult to see the light of a possible third season during 2024, especially after the long strike of writers and actors.

Shadow and Bone it’s a series of fantasy genre based onliterary trilogy of the same name young adult style, written by Leigh Bardugoauthor who was also Executive Producer of the series.

Bardugo expressed his displeasure via an Instagram post in which he also did not fail to thank the entire creative team. In addition to them, the author also mentioned the actors, among whom you might recognize Ben Barnes (Prince Caspian in Narnia). Barnes responded to Bardugo’s post with a heart emoji, joining in the displeasure of not only the author, but also her fandom.