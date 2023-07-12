





06:11 in focus © France 24

Urban sprawl poses a major threat to global biodiversity as the gradual disappearance of vital mammals, birds, butterflies and insects within urban areas. The integration of nature in cities plays a crucial role in mitigating climate change. Strasbourg, in eastern France, is a pioneer in including nature in its urban planning strategies. Rebecca Martin, Bastien Dufour and Lauren Bain of France 24 report to us.