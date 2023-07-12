It seems that time has flown by since one of the biggest incidents happened in Nintendothat was just the death of Satoru Iwata, which occurred in the year 2016 due to illness. And although we have tried to deal with the situation in the best way, there are people who have definitely not forgotten it, one of them is neither more nor less than Reggie Fils-Aime.

It is just the eighth anniversary of the fall of the company’s former global leader, so reggie has shared an emotional message on Twitter. And it is that during his work in Nintendo, Iwata he was a mentor in almost every aspect, in addition to becoming friends at some point, even more so in his last days of life.

It is worth remembering that in the year 2014 It is when it was detected that Iwata was somewhat absent from the spotlight, which is why people began to suspect the worst with the president of Nintendo. This to later reveal that there were health problems, and an obstruction in the bile duct was what ended up taking his life on July 11 of 2015.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it is something that hurts a lot, especially for those who have been watching Nintendo in recent years, since he was a president who introduced interesting elements to the company. It is evident that he will be missed for years by the most fans.