Israel faces accusations of unfairly targeting its Arab population with budget cuts, driven to cover the costs of the war in Gaza. These cuts could affect programs aimed at improving Arab communities, with possible reductions of up to 15%. Critics warn this could aggravate the situation, given that more than 55% of Bedouins live in poverty and violent crime is on the rise in Arab-majority areas.

#Focus #Israel #cuts #aid #precarious #Arab #community