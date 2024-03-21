Over the last few hours the competitors of the “Big Brother” were involved in a small accident inside the house of the most spied on house in Italy. This is an episode that has raised the concern of the tenants but also of the majority of viewers at home. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

Fear and flames inside the house of Big Brother. There are just a few days left until the final episode of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini ei twists inside the most spied on house in Italy they seem to never end. In fact, a week after the final, which will be broadcast next Monday on Canale Cinque, something happened episode which raised the concern of the competitors and the public.

It all started in the kitchen while the two competitors Rosy and Federico they were busy preparing the pasta. When Rosy went to get the cover to put it on the pan she noticed that the plastic handle had caught fire. Federico's attempts were useless as he tried to blow on them flames without getting any results.

In light of what happened, both gieffini moved away from the flames, scared and worried that they would spread throughout the house. At a certain point, Federico had the brilliant idea of ​​throwing a cloth over the fire to put it out. A gesture which fortunately allowed us to remove the smoke and prevent the flames from becoming more and more intense and the situation from worsening.

In any case, theunpleasant odor the smoke has become increasingly intense inside the most spied on house in Italy. Furthermore, i fan of the program hosted by Alfonso Signorini they were able to notice the flames live. Fortunately the two tenants were good at managing the small fire and prevent this episode from turning into a tragedy.