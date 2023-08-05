The corruption scandal involving the son of Gustavo Petro tarnishes the president’s first anniversary at the Casa de Nariño. But beyond this storm, Petro’s 12 months in front of the Colombian government leave a chiaroscuro balance: a president increasingly isolated from the political coalition with which he began to govern, with some promises kept, but also with difficult grandiloquent speeches. to land in reality.

