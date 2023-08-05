Advisor to the head of the Crimea Kryuchkov: there was no attack directly on the Crimean bridge

An explosion occurred in the area of ​​the Kerch Strait, according to the Mash and SHOT Telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses.

According to them, local residents heard loud sounds that shook windows near the village of Yakovenkovo ​​in Crimea. It was noted that the lighting on the Crimean bridge was turned off for security reasons.

Prior to that, at 23:26, the Crimean Bridge: Operational Information Telegram channel reported that traffic on the highway was blocked in both directions.

Related materials:

Crimean authorities did not confirm the attack on the Crimean bridge

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the head of Crimea, stressed that there was no attack on the Crimean bridge and its areas.

box#3455416

The official clarified that the loud sounds that the residents of Kerch heard had nothing to do with the Crimean bridge.

He added that in case of emergencies, information will be given immediately. The “Alarm” signal in the area of ​​​​the highway due to the threat of an attack is announced not for the first time, sometimes two or three times a day, Kryuchkov emphasized, asking not to escalate. He also did not confirm the information about the explosions.

The adviser to the head of the Crimea noted that at present a large number of fakes have appeared on the network about the attack on the Crimean bridge and not only. He stated that these provocations are arranged by the Ukrainian side, urging them to trust only official information.

Related materials:

Zaporozhye official Rogov reported about the attack of sea drones on the bridge

Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are with Russia” movement, said that a massive attack by naval drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is taking place in the area of ​​the Crimean bridge.

At the moment, there is a massive attack of combat drones on the Crimean bridge. Three surface drones have already been destroyed in the area of ​​the Kerch Strait and approaches to the Crimean bridge Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

The Zaporozhye official added that there was an airborne attack by drones, and air defense systems were operating.

Advisor to the head of the Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov in his Telegramchannel specified that he was familiar with the data provided by Rogov.

See also Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi: The Golden Jubilee is a celebration of 50 years that made the UAE an oasis of tolerance and coexistence Yes, we read the opinion leaders of the Zaporozhye region. Trying to understand what bridge they are talking about Oleg Kryuchkov adviser to the head of the Crimea

War correspondent Yuri Kotenok also reported on the explosion near the Crimean bridge. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack the object with the help of marine drones.

Military correspondents said that a marine drone crashed into a tanker

Russian Spring Military Correspondents, citing a source close to Rosmorrechflot, reported on their Telegram channel that a naval drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) crashed into a tanker 30 miles from the Kerch Strait. It is clarified that there is no official confirmation of this information at the present time.

Advisor to the Head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov declaredthat the authorities of the peninsula are not responsible for the anchorages and cannot confirm or deny the data received.

Colleagues, the Crimean authorities are not responsible for the Kerch Strait and anchorages. We cannot comment on the situation in the Black Sea and the strait. Thanks for understanding Oleg Kryuchkov adviser to the head of the Crimea

Later military commander Yuri Kotenok in TelegramChannel said that 30 nautical miles from the Kerch Strait, a Ukrainian maritime drone hit the Russian commercial chemical tanker Sig, which was at anchorage.

See also In Russia, they talked about the work on a new loitering ammunition The ship remained afloat. The crew is alive, the engine room is flooded Yuri Kitten war correspondent

Information also confirmed Vladimir Rogov. According to him, as a result of the explosion, several crew members were cut by shrapnel.

The detonation due to the explosion on the ship was visible from the peninsula, which the locals considered an explosion in the area of ​​​​the village of Yakovenkovo ​​near the Crimean bridge Vladimir Rogov Chairman of the movement “We are together with Russia”

It also became known that the rescuers moved out from Novorossiysk to the site of the alleged drone attack on the tanker in the Kerch Strait. This was reported in the Marine Rescue Subcenter of Taman.

On July 17, two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean bridge, as a result, the automobile part was damaged. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee declared the incident a terrorist attack.