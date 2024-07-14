Néstor Lorenzo has built a solid squad over 25 matches, which started with good results and, as the matches went by, showed more and more progress in the game, until becoming one of the teams with the best performance in the Copa América. This Sunday he hopes to confirm this in the final against Argentina and thus end a 23-year drought.

The Argentine coach, who already had prior knowledge of the team’s most experienced core from his time as assistant to José Pékerman between 2012 and 2018, plus what he analysed from his successors, Carlos Queiroz and Reinaldo Rueda, has drawn on a wide range of players. He has so far called up a universe of 105 footballers, including the local micro-cycles.

“The idea was to generate a sense of belonging, an identity and create a process in the National Team with players who have potential even if they don’t play for their clubs. We have the possibility of working with these boys who have a future, but we don’t know when we will need them,” Lorenzo said in September 2022.

Colombia, with 23 different formations in 25 games with Lorenzo

Of the 105 named, 66 have entered the field since then until today, when the possibility of winning a title is closer than ever. And all this has generated a curiosity: Lorenzo has only repeated the starting lineup on two occasions, that is, there were 23 different teams.

Of course, there are common pieces between them: The 11 players with the most time on the field are Daniel Muñoz (1,563 minutes), Luis Díaz (1,534), Camilo Vargas (1,527), Jhon Arias (1,362), Jéfferson Lerma (1,276), Dávinson Sánchez (1,238), James Rodríguez (1,232), Jhon Lucumí (1,212), Rafael Santos Borré (1,063), Mateus Uribe (1,013) and Carlos Cuesta (998). The base is defined. To this group we must add four names that have become key in the National Team’s scheme, but that have appeared over the months: Johan Mojica (900 minutes), Ríchard Ríos (661), Kevin Castaño (566) and Jhon Córdoba (466).

The teams repeated by Néstor Lorenzo

Lorenzo only used the same team twice, and only once, in consecutive matches, although there was a 79-day gap between the two.

On June 20, 2023, Colombia gave one of the best displays of football in recent years and beat Germany with authority in Gelsenkirchen (2-0). Luis Díaz and Juan Guillermo Cuadrado scored that day.

Lorenzo’s 11 starters that day were Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Yerry Mina, Jhon Lucumí and Deiver Machado; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Jefferson Lerma, Mateus Uribe, Jhon Arias; Luis Diaz and Rafael Santos Borre.

That same roster, without any changes, appeared on September 7, to play the first match of the qualifiers against Venezuela in Barranquilla, with the addition, coming on in the second half, of James Rodriguez, who was not called up for the games against Iraq and Germany: he had been gone for a couple of months from Olympiacos of Greece. Since then, except for the matches outside of FIFA dates that the National Team played in December against the United States and Mexico, he has never been absent.

The other two games in which Lorenzo photocopied the lineup occurred in the current Copa América, although not in consecutive matches. On the day of the 3-0 against Costa Rica in the group stage, on June 28, Lorenzo lined up Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Dávinson Sánchez, Carlos Cuesta and Johan Mojica; Richard Ríos, Jéfferson Lerma, Jhon Arias, James Rodríguez, Luis Díaz and Jhon Córdoba.

That same lineup, albeit with a different position on the pitch, appeared on Tuesday in the semi-final against Uruguay; instead of a line of three in the middle, with Arias, Lerma and Ríos, they started to play with two defensive midfielders, Arias and Díaz on the wings, James in the centre and Córdoba as the only man up front.

Colombia’s starting lineup against Uruguay, Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Lorenzo has, on more than one occasion, highlighted the team’s dedication and growth in meeting its objectives, something that is reflected in an unbeaten run that began before his arrival and which now, in the final, has reached 28 matches.

“I think it’s a group that wants to be a protagonist, that wants to win something, that is hungry and constantly training. Growth happens when we overcome those difficult situations that are not happening. We are moving forward, we are doing well,” said the coach.

There is already a forced change for the grand final

The final comes with a forced change for the coach: Daniel Muñoz will miss the title match due to expulsion and, barring any surprise decisions, Santiago Arias will be his replacement. He will be the 24th line-up in 26 games.

Daniel Munoz Photo:EFE Share

The Bahía full-back has only been a starter once in the Lorenzo era: it was against Uruguay in Barranquilla, and there are two starters that afternoon who were not even called up to the Copa América, Frank Fabra and Wílmar Barrios.

Lorenzo is not closing the door on anyone, not even veterans of the national team who have not been in the last few calls, such as Radamel Falcao García, recently signed by Millonarios, or Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, currently without a team after finishing his contract with Inter Milan.

“If the players are so committed, it is because they love the shirt. There are many who could be there but aren’t, Falcao and Cuadrado are missing here, they are team players. And I know that they are enjoying this moment and can come back at any moment,” said Lorenzo before the match against Uruguay. This Sunday, those who play will give their all.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

