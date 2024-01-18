After the desperate appeal of Roberta Bertacchi's mother, new witnesses would have presented themselves to the authorities

After the desperate appeal of Mrs. Marina Bonomo, mother of Roberta Bertacchi, new witnesses would have presented themselves to the authorities to tell what they know. The death of the 26-year-old from Casarano certainly occurred due to a voluntary gesture. However, the Prosecutor's Office has opened an investigation for incitement to suicide, but no name appears in the register of suspects yet.

Last January 6th the small urban center of Casaranoa municipality of a few thousand inhabitants in the province of Lecce, in Puglia, had a traumatic awakening.

In the courtyard of the house where she had been living for some time, she was found lifeless 26 years old Roberta Bertacchi, hanging by the neck with a scarf from the local football team.

The authorities immediately went to the scene and carried out all the findings of the case.

The investigations established practically immediately that the girl she had taken her own liferuling out anything other than suicide.

There mother of the girl, however, does not believe that her daughter arrived at such an extreme, definitive, tragic decision alone. According to her it was instigated to commit suicide and the woman wants to know the truth.

For this reason, during an interview given on TV in the days following the drama, Mrs. Marina Bonomo had issued a desperate appeal to anyone who knew anythinginviting them to present themselves to the authorities and tell it.

Roberta Bertacchi's argument with her boyfriend

A non-negligible element is an argument that Roberta Bertacchi had had with her boyfriend the evening before taking his own life.

Quarrel also confirmed by the 35 year old in the following days both to the authorities, who listened to him as a person informed of the facts, and to the media.

The man, an ultra Casarano fan, said that after having argued with Roberta outside a room a local had gotten into the car with her, but also that during the journey she had gotten angry and got out and continued alone.

After the appeal of the 26-year-old's mother, however, it would seem that new witnesses they presented themselves to the authorities about that argument, as the lawyer Silvia Romano told ANSA.

The content from the statements provided by the new witnesses, says the lawyer, it is not yet known “but something is moving“. Updates on this dramatic story will follow.