The General Coordination of Road Safety continues this weekend with the operation “Put Yourself in Their Place, Not in Their Site.”

Traffic officers check in squares and shopping centers to ensure that vehicles parked in blue spaces have license plates and official stickers authorizing parking in these places.

Several fines were issued this Saturday to vehicles that did not have this authorization.

According to the highway corporation, the fine ranges from 20 to 30 UMAS (Unit of Measurement and Action), translated into pesos the minimum is 2,172 pesos.

Finally, they ask citizens to respect these places, and reiterate that the operation is permanent and will mainly cover the city’s shopping centers.