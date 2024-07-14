Juarez City.- It took nine minutes for the Bravos de Juárez to overcome a two-goal disadvantage and tie the game, but shortly after that feat they ceded the initiative to their rival and ended up losing 3-2 to the Diablos Rojos del Toluca on Saturday night, in a match of Matchday 2 of the Apertura 2024 of the Liga MX.

On the Nemesio Diez Stadium field, the team from Juarez was losing 2-0 at halftime, but just three minutes into the second half, Jesús Venegas headed a cross from Ralph Orquín into the back of the goal and brought the team from the border closer on the scoreboard.

At 54′, a ball bounced off the right touchline and landed at the feet of the ‘goal engineer’, Ángel Zaldívar, who took a left-footed shot from inside the area when no one expected it and sent it into the back of the net where he likes, right next to the base of goalkeeper Tiago Volpi’s left post.

Jairo Torres, who was the most dangerous player for the Bravos, entered the area from the right, shot hard and forced Volpi to work hard to send the ball to the corner.

The Bravos then handed the initiative to the home team, who gradually began to create scoring opportunities until Paulinho appeared unmarked in the heart of the area in the 71st minute, only to push in a pass that came to him from the left.

With this result, the Braves remain with one point, while the Devils reached four points.

This Wednesday, the team from Juarez will host the Pumas of UNAM and next Saturday the Águilas del América, before the break for the Leagues Cup.

