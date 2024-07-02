If you have obtained a United States permanent resident card, also known as a green card, through a Marriage to an American Citizen or permanent resident, it is crucial that know your rights and responsibilities to maintain this status.

As a green card holder, You have several rights that you should know about and exercise appropriately:

: You may enlist in certain branches of the United States Armed Forces. Naturalization:After meeting the requirements, you can apply for US citizenship.

Along with these rights, There are also responsibilities that must be fulfilledaccording to the cited organization:

: You must keep your address up to date with USCIS and carry documentation proving your permanent resident status. Naturalization:To become a U.S. citizen, you must meet the naturalization requirements.

Process to remove residency conditions on the green card, according to Uscis



If you got your green card through a marriage and his residence is conditionalhas to file Form I-751 to remove those conditionsThis process must be done jointly with your spouse unless there are exceptional circumstances, such as divorce or abuse:

: Be sure to check the most recent filing fees on the Uscis website. Submitting the form: You must submit the completed form to the USCIS National Customer Service Center according to the instructions provided.

The green card allows you to live and work in the United States.

By filing Form I-751 on time, You will usually receive an extension of your conditional resident status. while Uscis processes your applicationIt is important to follow all instructions and comply with the requirements to avoid problems with your immigration status.