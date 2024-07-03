The difficulty levels of the new Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be tailored to all types of players, according to Bioware players will be free to choose their own level of challenge.

The director of the latest chapter in the Dragon Age saga, Corinne Bouscherecalled in an interview with Game Informer what it means to have difficulty options that allow everyone to experience video games.

In a period in which video games are making people talk about themselves for their high difficulty, Bioware took a completely different line of thinking, leaving the player free to choose the level of challenge they wish to face.

According to the interview, it will be possible to choose between four difficulty levels: Storytellerfor those who want to focus more on the story rather than the combat, Adventurer for those who want a balanced challenge while maintaining a certain focus on the story, Nightmare for a greater challenge in combat. In this third option the difficulty choice will be permanent.

The fourth setting will be called instead Unbound and will allow for more targeted changes. For example, you will be able to adjust how wayfinding works, customize the aiming system, or adjust the difficulty of parrying.

It will also be possible to decide to make enemies more aggressive or even be immortal by choosing a no-death option.

While Elden Ring: Shadow of the Eldtree DLC is making players around the world suffer, Dragon Age prefers to let the player decide how high to raise the bar, to give users the freedom to decide independently to what extent to test their abilities.