Tarasova Delighted with Quotas for Russian Junior Figure Skaters at Grand Prix

Honored coach of the USSR Tatyana Tarasova assessed the quotas for Russian figure skaters to participate in the Junior Grand Prix in the 2024/2025 season. Her words are quoted “Sport Express”.

Tarasova described the International Skating Union (ISU) decision with the phrase “Thank God”, adding that she was happy for the juniors. In her opinion, after admitting the juniors, the organization may reconsider its decision on adult athletes.

Earlier it became known that the ISU allocated one quota each to Russians and Belarusians at the junior stages of the Grand Prix. However, the skaters will be able to use the quotas only if the ISU decides to admit Russia and Belarus to tournaments under its auspices.

Russian figure skaters were banned from competing in ISU tournaments in March 2022. The last major competition for Russian athletes was the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.