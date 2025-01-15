The Venezuelan opponent Edmundo González Urrutia, who claims to be the winner of his country’s presidential elections last July, arrived in Guatemala this Tuesday as part of a tour he is carrying out through America in search of international support for an eventual return to Venezuela.

Coming from the Dominican Republic, González Urrutia landed at around 2:30 p.m. local time (9:30 p.m. in Spain) at the La Aurora international airport in Guatemala City, where will meet this Wednesday with the Guatemalan president, Bernardo Arévalo de Leónas confirmed by official sources.

Guatemala is the first country to which the anti-Chavista arrives since Nicolás Maduro assumed a new six-year term on January 10, amid complaints of fraud by the opposition, and the sixth as part of his tour in search of support in America, which It has also taken it to Argentina, Uruguay, Panama, the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Precisely The Arévalo Government is one of those that does not recognize the new period of Nicolás Maduro’s Government in Venezuela and on January 10 he met virtually with González Urrutia and the Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

“Guatemala categorically rejected the results of the electoral process of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on July 28, 2024, issued by the National Electoral Council (CNE),” stated the Arévalo Administration.

González Urrutia arrived in Guatemala on a private plane and left the air terminal through an alternate exit, without an official welcome or statements to the press.

The Guatemalan Foreign Ministry, which did not give further details of the visit, said that González Urrutia is coming “directly” to meet with President Arévalo.

After the swearing-in of Maduro by the National Assembly, controlled by Chavismo, González Urrutia stressed in a message that “the Constitution has been violated and the sovereign will of the Venezuelans expressed” in the elections of July 28 with a “coup d’état” by the Chavista leader.

On July 28, the Venezuelan opponent faced Maduro at the polls, in an election that the opposition bloc claims to have won, according to the minutes it claims to have gathered, but the National Electoral Council (CNE) gave victory to the leader. chavista.