A high pressure area that builds up over the United Kingdom from Tuesday will bring us dry weather with cumulus clouds and sun, and a decreasing wind on King’s Day. ,,Great weather to be busy outside”, predicts Raymond Janssen of Weerplaza.

According to him, the weather maps for the coming week still show hardly any precipitation over the Netherlands. Only Monday is an exception. “The remnants of a depression over Central Europe then cause instability in our environment and that can actually lead to some showers during the night from Sunday to Monday and Monday during the day,” says Janssen.

Shower activity is expected to be limited to the southeastern half of the country. “The showers are generally not much and in the southeast it will probably remain dry in many places. In the north and northwest it will remain dry and Monday will have the most hours of sunshine,” the meteorologist continues.



It just doesn’t get very hot, because the supplied air is too fresh for that Raymond Janssen, Weerplaza A high pressure area over the United Kingdom will determine the weather in our country from Tuesday. According to him, the expected weather pattern is ‘fine’ to be busy outside. Good news for everyone who is spending the May holiday in their own country. Janssen: ,,It just doesn’t get very hot, because the air supplied is too fresh for that. The high pressure area causes a northerly flow that brings in colder air. As a result, the temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday will not be so high and will even be slightly below the long-term average.”

The good news is that it will remain dry with cumulus clouds and sunny periods where it is fine to stay out of the wind. “It is also a nice bonus that the wind weakens on King’s Day. There is only a light to moderate wind blowing from the north or north-east, making it a pleasant place to be outside. If precipitation falls somewhere, it is at most a few drops from a thick cumulus cloud, but the chance is very small. The temperature in the afternoon is around 15 degrees. If the clouds break a little more, it could just be three degrees warmer. Outdoor activities are not hindered by the weather,” said the weatherman.

On Thursday, the temperature is expected to ‘make a jump’, which means that we will have to deal with mild weather. The cause is the temporary turning of the current on the ground to the east. ,,There is a lot of sun”, predicts Janssen. He advises people who are outside for a long time to apply good sunscreen because of the increasing sun strength (UV index 5).

The calm weather is expected to continue after Thursday. The temperature is the biggest uncertain factor, according to the meteorologist. “The location of the high-pressure area determines the wind direction that will end up somewhere between north and east. Depending on that, we get higher or lower temperatures. The chance of precipitation increases slightly in the weekend, but it is not yet convincing”, says Janssen.

