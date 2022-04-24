An artistic group surprises the fasting people passing through the subway, with an entertainment compass, which relieves them of the hardship of fasting, and gives them happiness before returning home.

This artistic band surprised the metro audience, with a break of religious chanting, an initiative launched by the facility operating company with a cultural institution with the aim of developing public awareness of heritage arts.

The main vocalist, Ihab Younes, told “Sky News Arabia”: “Ramadan is the month of spirituality, and we try to reach people with religious chanting, not only through sound, but through spiritual and heart interaction.”

The public interaction seemed great with the spiritual words that infiltrate their purity into their hearts to relieve burdened souls, even if a small part of the daily life burdens.

One of the passers-by in the metro said: “A very nice idea that they decided to hold the alliance in the metro, and Sheikh Ihab put us in a very special mood.”

Nasheeds are an old Ramadan tradition, but this time it was achieved in an unfamiliar place, to create a special atmosphere in which the audience’s ears would taste the art of singing and satisfy their souls with the spirituality of the month of Ramadan.